Ministry of Energy official charged with fraud over gaming machines

A 47-year-old official in the Ministry of Energy appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate to face 12 counts of fraud on Thursday.

Police said the official, who owns two bars, allegedly defrauded the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) when she did not pay taxes for gaming machines at the bars.

The woman, who is from Sangre Grande allegedly filed for income tax rebates and received as much as $120,000 in one instance.

Further enquiries showed no taxes were paid for the machines, which led to her arrest.

The woman appeared in the Sangre Grande Magistrates First Court and was granted $250,000 bail with surety.

She is expected to return to court on February 15.