Kartavya of India wins online chess tourney

ANADKAT Kartavya of India won an online chess tournament hosted by the Promenade Chess Club and the TT Chess Association (TTCA) on January 1 and 2.

Kartavya finished ahead of the TT pair of Fide Master Joshua Johnson and Simon Ramdath.

The first place prize was US $150, second place took home $500 TT and third place earned $300 TT.

Players from around the world competed including participants from Venezuela, Jamaica, India and TT.

The event was structured as two tournaments over two days and the winner was determined after combining the scores.

Celine Mohammed of TT was the top women’s player and Adrian Lutawan was the top junior player.

“The TTCA congratulates all winners and thank all participants for making the tournaments competitive. We look forward to hosting you again for the next event,” a media release said.

The organizers are aiming to have another online tournament on March 6 and 7.

President of the Promenade Chess Club Hayden Lee said, “Promenade Chess Club is committed to taking the game to all of Africa, India and the Caribbean.”

President of the TTCA Sonja Johnson, treasurer Keelan Hunt and secretary Sandy Razack are supporting the tournaments.