InvesTT facilitates telemarketing partnership

Sekou Alleyne -

NATIONAL investment promotion agency InvestTT recently facilitated a partnership between the Florida based Customer Acquisition Group (CAG) and locally owned contact centre DirecOne, to use Trinidad and Tobago as a base for a telemarketing campaign. The campaign was commissioned by CAG's customers in the deregulated industries in the United States. The campaign began in TT the first week of this month.

CAG, a business process outsourcing (BPO) company, will initially hire 30 local employees for this campaign, as part of its joint venture with DirecOne. The company plans to hire an additional 125 local employees within the first year of this project. This was outlined in a release by InvesTT on Thursday.

InvesTT president Sekou Alleyne said, "The investment contributes to national economic growth through job creation, skills training and foreign exchange." CAG founder Michael Austin said a developed digital infrastructure was one of several contributors to CAG's decision to choose TT for this project.

During InvesTT's virtual investment forum last November Gillette Group chairman Peter Gilette said TT's digital infrastructure allows broadband penetration per household of 86 per cent. The Gillette Group owns DirecOne. Gillette also said this infrastructure allowed DirecOne's employees to work from home during the pandemic