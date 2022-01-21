Expired drivers' permits valid until August 1

Licensing Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, Caroni. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The Ministry of Works and Transport has further extended the deadline for the renewal of expired driving permits, taxi badges, licences, certificates and other licensing documents.

In a release on Friday, the ministry said documents that expired on or before July 31 remain valid until August 1.

The deadline to have vehicles transferred has also been extended to August 1.

Appointments are available on the Licensing Division’s website at licensingappointment.mowt.gov.tt.

The release said “Customers are strongly encouraged to explore all available time-slots at licensing locations nationally if your preferred location is unavailable."