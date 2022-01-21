Digicel is on with safe-zone Carnival

Masqueraders from Ronnie and Caro's mas band portray The Serengeti at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Carnival Tuesday February 25, 2020, the last time Trinidad and Tobago held a street parade of bands since the covid19 pandemic. -

Digicel will launch its Carnival campaign on January 21 with its theme being No time like now.

This comes after the Government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, announced on January 19 that it has given its approval for Carnival safe-zone events to be held.

Digicel has been a leading sponsor of Carnival events. Last year, when Carnival was cancelled because of the covid19 pandemic, Digicel held a number of virtual Carnival-type events which was aimed at keeping the Carnival spirit alive.

Head of public relations for Digicel TT Colin Greaves said it will continue its sponsorship of multiple soca ambassadors and artistes. It will also launch its new jingle on January 21 which features multiple soca artistes.

“We start there. As one of the main sponsors of Carnival we are definitely continuing our support of the Government and the safe-zone initiative as well as the safe hosting of Carnival events and concerts.

“As usual Trinidad and Tobago can look forward to Digicel bringing the live action on our D’Music app, we’re going to have concerts there. We are going to have some exciting interview series on our Play Go app.

“We are also going to be bringing the action live on Go Loud with some more podcast-type interviews with artisans and iconic Carnival designers and stuff like that,” Greaves said.

He said it was still in the process of finalising its partnerships with different promoters and artisans and discussions were ongoing at the moment.

Digicel will release a calendar of events on January 21 as well but the full calendar of events it will be involved in will be put out in the next couple of days.

“Digicel is on board. We are excited. The team has been waiting for this clearance. We have been working hard and making sure we do our part to bring Carnival to people regardless of where they are in the digital.”

There will also be some exciting offers for its customers such as winning trips to Miami Carnival.

He said the theme is about remembering there is so much to be thankful for as the country moves forward collectively to enjoy the arts and culture and the things that make TT smile.