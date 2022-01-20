WI just not good enough

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard ( 2nd from left) and vice captain Shai Hope walk off the field, at Sabina Park, Jamaica, at the end of the second ODI match against Ireland, on Thursday. Ireland won the match and tied the series 1-1. - CWI Media

THE EDITOR: At least Pollard is honest with himself and his team.

Batting issues have been plaguing WI batsmen for years in all formats. WI won the 1st ODI convincingly. The 2nd ODI was affected by rain, and DLS could’ve gone either way.

However, there are no justifications for the results of the 2nd and 3rd ODIs.

I firmly believe that poor batsmanship by WI players has stemmed from T20 cricket. WI are known to be an explosive and boundary-hitting team, but that over-reliance has proven to be our downfall.

Big-hitting is only one shelf in the shot’s locker. As illustrated, the 1st ODI is a template for success. Rotation of strike and building partnerships. Pollard and Brook’s 100-plus partnership together with big-hitting from Smith and Shepherd at the death propelled WI to a competitive total.

Running singles hard and prioritising straight-bat technique was the recipe for Brook’s 93 runs. Excellent powerplays sessions for the WI in all three games credited by exploitation of gaps, playing in the "V," and use of feet in shot selection!

Absentees like Lewis, Allen, Hetmyer are no excuse either because fitness is compulsory and even on the bench, one must be good enough to play.

Among the positives, bowling performances were applaudable by the likes of Hosein, Shepherd, Smith, and Chase. Fielding, as expected, needed no complaints.

Another missing puzzle piece is the mentality of the players. It starts with the power of the mind, to execute these improvements on the field.

Rally round the WI for the T20I series against England. WI play hard, WI party harder!

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail