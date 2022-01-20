USA edge Trinidad and Tobago men’s hockey team in Pan Am Cup

TT's Mickell Pierre (L) vies for the ball against the US during the Pan American Cup match, in Santiago, Chile, on Thursday. - via PAN AM HOCKEY FEDERATION

UNITED STATES rallied from a 3-2 deficit to edge Trinidad and Tobago 4-3 on Thursday, in their opening contest, in Pool B, of the Pan American Hockey Cup, in Santiago, Chile.

Captain Aki Kaeppeler scored in the 45th and 54th minutes as the US overcame a setback, in the second period, clinched full points in the hard-fought affair.

Kei Kaeppeler opened the scoring for the US after 12 minutes, but TT replied three minutes later through Jordan Vieira.

Vincent Heller restored the advantage for the Americans in the 42nd, but TT flipped the script with two goals in as many minutes, through Tariq Marcano (44th) and Joel Daniel (45th).

The game had another twist, when the US skipper equalised from a penalty corner and then converted a penalty, nine minutes later.

Earlier on the day, Canada started the men’s competition, and Pool B, in emphatic fashion with an 11-1 hammering of Mexico.

TT will play Mexico on Saturday and Canada on Monday – both games are set to begin at 1 pm (TT time).

In related news, the women’s Pan Am Cup will continue on Friday, with TT looking to atone for their 16-0 annihilation from the United States on Wednesday when they face Peru at 1 pm. Peru were hammered 14-0 by Canada in their opening fixture.