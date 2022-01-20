Tourism Ministry: 'We did not set the times for boat tours'

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell-

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is denying claims that the hours set for boat tours, beaches, and rivers are under its control.

Responding to a story published in Tuesday's Newsday, a senior ministry official said the hours declared for boat tour operators came from the Ministry of Health under the covid19 public health ordinance.

The official said though the Tourism Ministry represented boat tour operators and gave advice, the ultimate decision came from the Health ministry and was approved by the Prime Minister.

The official said the Tourism Ministry was sure to take into account times for boat tours, specifically tours at the Caroni Swamp tours when advising the Health Ministry. She said the Tourism Ministry ensured boat tour operators are vaccinated and are trained in covid19 protocols.

The official said the Health Ministry took the decision to put boat tours under the generalised time given for the public to visit beaches and rivers.

On Monday, the Tourism Ministry released a statement that said boat tours may operate at 50 per cent capacity from 5am-2pm. The statement reminded operators and those wishing to go on tours to uphold the covid19 public health protocols.

Caroni Swamp boat tour operators have been in negotiations with the Attorney General to extend the time given to the boat tour operators to include evening tours. Speaking with the Newsday, Allester Nanan of Nanan's Caroni Bird Sanctuary Tours said, "I am thankful for the support we are getting from the Minister of Tourism and his staff. They are really trying to help us."

Nanan hopes to hear some favourable news by Friday.