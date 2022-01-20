Tobago now has 1,105 active covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s active covid19 cases now stand at 1,015 after 49 new cases were reported overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 222.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported 31 people are hospitalised, one of whom is partially vaccinated and three fully vaccinated. It said 27 patients are unvaccinated.

The division said there are 5, 144 recovered patients.