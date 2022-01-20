Tobago man: New dress code 'a breath of fresh air'

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, left, and Kevon McKenna after a meeting on Tuesday at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough. -

One Tobago man has expressed relief over the new Tobago House of Assembly (THA) dress code at public buildings on the island.

Last Friday, a memo signed by chief administrator Bernadette Solomon-Karoma was issued to all administrators and the clerk of the assembly, saying that from January 10, the assembly had agreed to implement a new visitor’s dress code across all state agencies within the purview of the THA.

According to the policy, with immediate effect, persons in authority and those guarding and welcoming visitors can no longer refuse admissions to any government agencies within the purview of the THA for reasons associated with wearing jeans, leggings, shorts, sleeveless clothing or slippers.

On Tuesday, photos of Kevon McKenna began circulating showing him meeting Chief Secretary Farley Augustine in a t-shirt, shorts and a slipper at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough. The building houses the Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy.

Although criticised by some on social media, McKenna described the new policy as "a breath of fresh air."

He told Newsday, "The man on the ground will no longer be left out, the chief is walking the walk, by the people, for the people, and of the people.”

McKenna said he went to the meeting prior to going to workout at the gym.

“The meeting was planned, and I knew of the policy which made my dress code appropriate.”