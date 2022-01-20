The ABCs of NDCs

There is a saying that it takes a village to raise a child, and it will take a global village to lower the rate of climate change. The goal of the Paris Agreement (of which Trinidad and Tobago is a signatory) is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. And each member of this Agreement's "village" will contribute to this goal via their Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

But what is an NDC? The United Nations defines an NDC as a climate action plan to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts. Each party to the Paris Agreement is required to establish an NDC and update it every five years.

Through NDCs countries set targets for mitigating the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change and for adapting to climate impacts. The plans define how to reach the targets, and elaborate systems to monitor and verify progress so countries stay on track. The first NDC submitted by the United States, for example, set a goal of reducing economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions to between 26 and 28 per cent below the 2005 level by 2025.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) stressed that NDCs are at the heart of the Paris Agreement and embody efforts by each country to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

And how do NDCs work? Addressing climate change requires a wholesale transformation of economies and societies. This transformation will require the energy sector, industry, agriculture, transport, institutions, individuals and more to make changes to reduce emissions and adapt to climate consequences that are already happening.

NDCs are a government obligation under the Paris Agreement and one or more national ministries will generally lead its development. For example, in TT that responsibility lies with the Ministry of Planning and Development.

While national ministries (and governments by extension) have the leeway to decide the form their countries' NDCs will take, the Paris Agreement does set out guidelines. According to the US-based nonprofit Center for Climate Change and Energy Solutions (C2ES), the agreement states that developed countries should undertake economy-wide absolute emission reduction targets, while developing countries, like TT, “are encouraged to move over time towards economy-wide emission reduction or limitation targets in the light of different national circumstances.”

C2ES notes that to date developing countries have offered a range of approaches, including absolute economy-wide targets, reductions in emissions intensity (emissions per unit of GDP), reductions from projected “business-as-usual” emissions, and reductions in per-capita emissions.

NDCs are not legally binding or enforceable but parties are still held accountable. C2ES explained via the Enhanced Transparency Framework, parties must report regularly on their emissions and on their progress in “implementing and achieving” their NDCs. These reports are subject to an independent review by technical experts and a peer review by fellow governments, called a “facilitative, multilateral consideration of progress.”

If there is a failure to comply with binding procedural commitments, such as submitting an updated NDC or a mandated report, this can trigger review by the agreement’s implementation and compliance committee.

"This committee of experts is “facilitative” and “non-punitive” in nature; it will help countries improve their performance but impose no penalties for noncompliance."

To learn about Trinidad and Tobago's NDC and the efforts being taken to accomplish it you can click this link here.