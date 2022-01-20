Texas A&M to host celebration of life for Deon Lendore

In this file photo, Texas A&M’s Deon Lendore celebrates after running the anchor leg of the 1,600 relay during the NCAA indoor track and field championships on March 14, 2015, in Fayetteville, Ark. AP Photo -

THE Texas A&M University track and field programme celebrates the life of former TT Olympian and Aggie track star Deon Lendore on Thursday night at the Ford Hall of Champions in Kyle Field. The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 7pm.

Lendore, 29, a three-time Olympian and 2012 Olympic men’s 4x400 metre bronze medallist, died in an accident on January 10 while returning home from practice.

The service will feature guest speakers and a live stream link has been provided by the school’s athletics sports website 12thman.com.

Lendore was the 2014 Bowerman winner, National Collegiate Association of Athletics (NCAA) champion and Texas A&M track and field volunteer assistant coach.

According to the school’s website, Lendore served as a volunteer assistant coach for the past two seasons while training professionally under contract with Puma.

“Lendore competed for Texas A&M from 2012-2015. In 2014, he went undefeated through 14 races at 400m while claiming individual NCAA titles at the indoor and outdoor championships. Lendore also played a vital role in the 4x400m relays that claimed the NCAA outdoor title and swept the SEC Championships.

“Following his record-setting season, he was named Texas A&M's first and only male winner of The Bowerman, which is awarded to the most outstanding collegiate track and field athlete. He was named Texas A&M's Male Athlete of the Year in 2014 (tie) and 2015,” the university statement said.

Lendore accumulated five world medals, including gold as a member of TT’s 4x400m relay at the IAAF World Relays in 2019. He earned his first world championship medal as a member of the 4x400m relay in 2015 before earning bronze in the 400m and 4x400m 2016 world indoor championships and bronze at the 2018 world indoor championships.