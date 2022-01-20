Starlift rebrands as Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra

Starlift Steel Orchestra has been rebranded as the Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra on the backdrop of its 65th anniversary as a stalwart steelband in TT.

In a media release on Thursday, Proman said the transition was within its portfolio in local sustainable investments which was also in alignment with its long-term commitments.

For the past six years, Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd (MHTL), which is also a part of the Proman Group, has been the band’s primary sponsor.

Proman's managing director in TT Claus Cronberger said the company was happy to be associated with Starlift which has been regarded as an "important bedrock" in TT’s pan fraternity.

“As the leading petrochemical company in TT, it gives us great pride to invest in this country's indigenous culture, provide opportunities for young people through music, learn from the experiences of pan elders, all while supporting a notable and progressive band like the Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra.

“This relationship is not just an investment in the band. It is also an expression of our long-term commitment to our local communities in TT. Moreover, this rebranding is a great way to usher in a new era and mark the band's 65th anniversary celebration,” Cronberger explained.

Starlift Steel Orchestra has gained a lot of attention over the years, with its traditional mas performances and combining enterprise of mas and steelpan to create a unique combination of popular carnival expressions, Proman said.

Band captain Michael Franco said MHTL’s commitment over the years has been vital and the partnership between them has reaped significant benefits especially in the area of development for the band and its community.

Franco said, “We are grateful to Proman for their continued and dedicated support, particularly as we grapple with the effects of the covid19 pandemic on the arts and culture sector. The band's rebranding comes at an ideal moment as we prepare to herald in a new period of development with the hope and anticipation of a better year ahead, renamed with our Proman brand, but with the same loyal support.

“Knowing that we have a reliable and caring partner in Proman who is committed to our band's success is a great reminded that we can look forward to even more successful years ahead.”

The band has been a finalist in Panorama 28 times and has never missed a competition. The orchestra has won the band of the day competition 21 times in the last 25 years, and has been named Panorama champions on three occasions.