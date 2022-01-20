Regulate, don't ban fireworks outright

Fireworks are on display in this 2019 file photo. Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: The call for a complete ban on fireworks is one that shows how one-dimensional some politicians and members of the public can be in their thinking.

Yes, fireworks can be a nuisance, and much more in the case of people wanting to rest or sleep, dogs and other animals becoming disoriented and damaging themselves, fires on houses and other problems and inconveniences such a singular event can cause, similar to the noise and traffic from Carnival or a big sporting event, inter alia.

The use of fireworks is for the enjoyment of and in the interest of many people. To simply ban it outright, instead of regulating it in order to minimise infringement of the rights of others, is, in essence, an infringement of the legal right for the people using fireworks to “enjoyment of life and property.”

It also points to an infringement on the moral right to indulge in something to one's liking similar to going to the beach, having a drink and making a little noise with some music, to add to your enjoyment.

Activities such as the above, despite their discomfort and inconvenience to others, are important to people’s socialisation, enjoying something they like, sharing it with others, meeting friends and influencing people.

They are an important part of the fabric of society, for as forms of entertainment or enjoyment, fireworks provide the balance, indeed the relief, from the more “serious” responsibilities of our lives.

Not to mention of course, the commercial value for business people earning a livelihood from the sale of fireworks as well as the people these businessmen employ, especially in these difficult economic times. Which is why you simply cannot ban fireworks carte blanche.

An informed decision would be to weigh the pros and cons and see how best their use can be regulated in order to minimise the inconvenience and discomfort the misuse of fireworks may cause.

Finding a solution would mean a well-thought-out plan involving dialogue between the government and interested stakeholders, which in the long run could set the precedent for a critical approach to other societal issues and avoiding a one-dimensional view which often creates tension of one kind or another.

The true test of freedom is the ability to know when and where to draw the line. As much as with firecrackers as with any other indulgence, this line must be drawn, but it should be tempered with tolerance and understanding to avoid a sense of being overly “punitive” when trying to regulate an activity.

DR ERROL N BENJAMIN

Port of Spain