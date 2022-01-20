Nursing rep not needed on review committee

THE EDITOR: A review is being asked for in relation to the efficacy of how the pandemic is being managed. The panel consists of five eminent, experienced senior medical staff with managerial experience. Nurses do not need to be represented at this juncture.

The overall management of the pandemic is what is under the microscope. It is understood up front that there is a shortage of all ranges of medical staff in relation to covid19 management.

This important review is not about asking about the quality of nurse training in Trinidad and Tobago. It is not about second-year nurses having to work because there are no other available registered nurses to spare.

Neither is it about how tired and overworked nurses might have been in the past two years. The review will certainly not be about nursing contracts or lack thereof. It certainly is not about who is working on 2013 salaries or their preference at moving to the First World for enhanced remuneration.

Does the president of the TT Registered Nurses Association wish to tell us, the public, that fewer patients would have died if TT nurses were earning better salaries? The review team would have to discuss expenditure on Cuban nurses and all step-down facilities and hospitals. This is the only problem regarding nurse employment that will be discussed.

As usual, the TTRNA, like the rest of the trade unions, is clamouring for their own self-generated 15 minutes of fame. We are not being helped by nursing staff who do not wish to be vaccinated or are encouraging vaccine hesitancy.

If nurses are insisting they be represented, what about the junior doctors being used, what about ambulance drivers, or mortuary assistants, what about the cleaning staff at all covid19 facilities? As we say in local parlance, them is folks too.

What I expect of the review committee is finding out, in detail, how many vaccinated or unvaccinated perished. How much money was spent at each facility, how efficient was the rollout of vaccines? How many weeks ago, realistically, should mandatory vaccinations for public-sector workers have been demanded?

Why are more citizens living in the rural areas unvaccinated or ignoring the protocols? How efficient is the system for quarantining at home? And last, but not least, what urgent advertising strategy should be used to encourage all sectors of the country to vaccinate.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin