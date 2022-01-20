Man shot dead in Malick

File photo -

An unidentified man was gunned down while walking in Malick on Thursday morning.

Police said the man was approaching the Malick Senior Comprehensive Secondary School at around 8 am when he was shot several times.

He ran away before collapsing in a bushy track.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police. Morvant police went to the area with a district medical officer, who declared the man dead. Police said the man was of African descent and appeared to be in his mid- to late twenties.

No motive has been established for the murder and residents told police they did not know the man from the area.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.