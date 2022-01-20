India player tests positive at Under-19 World Cup

- SUREASH CHOLAI

JUST five days into the 2022 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup a player has tested positive for covid19.

A media release sent by the ICC on Wednesday said, “One India player at the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has tested positive for covid19 and is currently isolating. Five other India players are also isolating as a precaution pending the results of PCR testing by the official event testing provider.”

On Wednesday, India were still able to field a team in their Group B match against Ireland at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. India won by 174 runs.

India played their first match of the tournament on Saturday against South Africa in Guyana, before travelling to Trinidad.

The tournament bowled off last Friday in the West Indies and runs until February 5.

Strict covid19 protocols are being followed in the tournament. Since the tournament began no fans have been allowed to attend matches in Trinidad. A small number of fans have been allowed in Guyana and St Kitts.

Antigua will also host matches later in the tournament.