Human bones, skull found in abandoned El Dorado building

FILE PHOTO

Homicide investigators were called to an abandoned building in El Dorado on Wednesday afternoon where several human bones were found.

Police said they received a call at around 5 pm that a skeleton had been found at a building on the corner of Green Street and Bazilon Extension.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II found the bones and skull with a blue coverall, brown cloth and cushion.

A district medical officer was called in and instructed the police and the funeral home to take the remains to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, for further analysis.

Investigators from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) also visited.

Police said while they have not confirmed the identity of the remains, they suspect they may be those of a homeless person who lived in the building.