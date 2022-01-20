Friend at cop’s funeral: ‘He was a gift to the people of the country’

Police officers pay their respect to late acting Snr Supt Terrence Nobbee at his funeral at the First Church of the Open Bible, Ruth Avenue in San Fernando on Wednesday. - Marvin Hamilton

Senior policeman Terrance Shaun Nobbee, 58, was described at his funeral as a gift to the people of this country.

Before scores of mourners on Wednesday, his long-time friend Dr Marlene Attzs said he was committed to changing the landscape of crime in the country.

Attzs remembered Nobbee, fondly called Terry, for his unwavering support and undying love. She said he always had the back of his family and loved ones..

"His friends noted that he had the biggest heart and was a kind soul to all who knew him. Terry always had a sense of balance, even in their youthful years. When things began to get out of hand and crazy, Terry was always the one to say, ‘Come on fellas. Let we eh do that.’

"When Terry decided to enter law enforcement, his friends and family were clear the country would have had a citizen who was willing to uplift the country morally and with fairness and compassion."

The acting Snr Supt died from covid19 at the Couva hospital on January 10. He had over 33 years’ service, and last worked in the Port of Spain Division.

His funeral was held at the First Church of the Open Bible, Ruth Avenue in San Fernando.

Attz said speaking about Nobbee in the past tense was not easy. She said he went to Cowen Hamilton Secondary School, St Benedict's College, then to the San Fernando Technical Institute before landing his "dream job" as a policeman.

Attzs said Nobbee’s sister Diane considered him a father figure, a big brother, an adviser, and a pillar of strength who stood with her through thick and thin. His two nieces’ names started with "t" in his honour.

Scores of police, including acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob, were in attendance.

Attzs knocked people for spreading fake news about Nobbee while he was hospitalised. She said many people called or posted "first-hand information obtained from third parties."

Speaking on behalf of the family, she said, the death teaches a lesson in empathy.

"Notwithstanding their inconsolable grief, his sister and family have had to navigate countless administrative bottlenecks since his passing, which suggests a lack of empathy from persons and from institutions that ought to know better.

"Throughout this tumultuous journey, the TT Police Service has provided support to Terry's family."

Members of Nobbee’s batch (of 1988) considered him a mentor, counsellor, and a man of impeccable standard.

Supt Glenn Charles of the Port of Spain municipal police told mourners that Nobbee had a burning desire and passion for policing.

Pastor Norbert Moses called on mourners to thank God for giving them life.

"Despite the mayhem, chaos and violence, God is pouring out his grace. The problem is most people do not acknowledge it. You are alive today only because of the grace of God," Moses said.

"Some said God is a Trini. Should we not, in return, be good to him? Instead of praying, we are drinking and liming in times of disaster. Although God’s grace is available, it is not unlimited. It is a free gift from God, and no one is rushing for it.

Nobbee was later cremated at JE Guide Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd in San Fernando.