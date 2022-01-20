Appalled by police conduct

Police prepare to fire tear gas at the Queen's Park Savannah. Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: As a woman who has had to pound the streets for rights, I am appalled by the harsh, almost Gestapo-like behaviour of the TTPS and more so, I am stunned by the insensitivity and inconsideration of the police commissioner. Has he noticed the murder rate?

There is absolutely no justification regarding the TTPS' use of force policy as trotted out by the commissioner and which was later championed by the Abbott-and-Costello routine on the television.

I pause here to say how the condescending, self-opinionated, self-righteous behaviour of these two organ-grinding performers now sickens me, so I turn off my television between 6 and 7 pm.

Up comes the accounting officer to say (use of tear gas was) "more than justified." Well, good sir, were you considering shooting rubber bullets and water cannon at housewives?

How can tear-gassing citizens ever be justified?

Did Beetham residents have any permission to block the highway and throw debris on it, just two weeks ago?

But no, the TTPS went into the Beetham with loving outstretched arms to console and comfort. Compare this with the force of war they went at against Debe residents who blocked the roads earlier this year.

Here they are again, going to war with citizens. Each piece of equipment officers had on, the bus they parked were not bright ideas by the current accounting officer: they were purchased by those same taxpayers who were manhandled on Sunday at the Queen's Park Savannah.

Who did these citizens rob, beat or steal from? What drugs were they held with? For God's sake, they were standing up to a harsh and uncompassionate regime that whistles while citizens crying blood in the grocery, in the garden and in the mortuary.

The citizens who are standing up to the poverty tax (now rendered illegal), compulsory vaccination in the face of false, misleading and nonsensical advice from the Ministry of Health's muppets and puppets team, now know exactly how well the TTPS can work.

All that training and skills they invested in were not for the criminal element, it was for citizens who dared to oppose a traffic ticket and those who walked with a placard criticising the government.

I cannot feel any empathy for the TTPS as they are now going down a political road. In the words of that famous lady from La Horquetta who, clad in her towel, shouted out, "Allyuh too wicked!"

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James