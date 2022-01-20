14 more deaths, 918 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported that 14 more covid19 patients have died.

On Wednesday, in its daily update, the ministry also said there were 918 new cases.

The total number of deaths now stands at 3,238 with the latest fatalities being eight elderly men, three elderly women, and three middle-aged women.

Ten people had multiple comorbidities, two had one pre-existing condition, and one presented no underlying condition.

There are 461 patients in hospital, 118 in step-down facilities, 15,371 in home isolation and 38 in state quarantine. There are 24 patients receiving critical care and 25 in the high-dependency unit.

The total number of patients treated in hospital and stepdown facilities dropped from 597 to 579 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Since the country recorded its first case in March 2020, 102,942 samples returned positive. Of this, 82,836 patients have recovered.

TT launched its vaccination programme in April 2020. Since then,681,089 people have been fully vaccinated.