1,063 new covid19 cases, 18 deaths

SOME 18 more people died from covid19-related complications, while 1,063 more people became infected with the virus (based on samples taken between last Thursday and Wednesday), said the Ministry of Health’s update for Thursday.

The deceased were eight elderly males, two elderly females, six middle age males, one young adult male and one young adult female. Ten victims had multiple comorbidities, four had one comorbidity and four had no known medical conditions. The comorbidities were diabetes, hypertension, cancer, obesity, asthma, lung disease and strokes.

The country now has 17,349 active cases.

Since March 2020, some 3,256 people have died from covid19.

In all, 104,005 became infected, of whom 83,400 recovered. Some 554,430 people have been tested, including 250,125 at private facilities.

Some 456 people are now in hospital and 129 in step-down facilities, totalling 585 hospitalised. Some 28 are in state quarantine facilities and 15,701 in home self-isolation.

Regarding vaccination, some 676,987 people had the first of a two-dose regime, and 630,003 the second dose. Some 52,384 people had a single-dose regime.

Otherwise, some 102,740 people have had a booster. In the population, 682,387 people are fully vaccinated, while 717,613 are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The update said data from July 22, 2021-January 5, 2022 showed 85 per cent of patients in the parallel health-care system had not been fully vaccinated, (that is, 10,863 were unvaccinated compared to 1,914 vaccinated.) The update said out of 3,256 deaths to date, only 189 victims were fully vaccinated. It said 48.7 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.