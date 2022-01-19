WI win T20 warm-up against President’s XI

THE WEST Indies won a T20 warm-up match against a Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) President’s XI at Kensington Oval, Barbados on Tuesday.

This game served as practice for the WI team ahead of their five-game T20 series against England, at Kensington Oval, starting on Saturday.

The President’s XI, who decided to bat after winning the toss, posted 131 runs for six wickets with Tevyn Walcott topscoring with 33, while Kyle Hope made 25, Shamar Springer 24 and Zachary McCaskie 20. Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh jnr took two wickets for 28 runs for the WI, while pace bowlers Sheldon Cottrell and Odean Smith, as well as left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, snapped up one scalp each.

The WI were given a revised target of 160, which they attained in 18.3 overs, but the game continued until Roston Chase was dismissed for 23, when the scoreboard read 169/4 after 19.2 overs.

All of the batsmen made useful contributions – Kyle Mayers and Brandon King made 38 and 32 respectively, while Darren Bravo was unbeaten on 27. Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran struck 27 and Chase 23.