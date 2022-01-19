Well yes, Trinidad and Tobago, we reach

THE EDITOR: Less than ten days ago, the Congress of the People indicated that there was either a democratic dictatorship or a dictatorial democracy. We now seem to have crossed that line.

The firing of tear gas on citizens who were simply using their constitutional rights to protest must be condemned in all quarters.

From the advent of this administration, we have urged restraint and careful thought as we constantly warned that we were heading to the point of our "southern neighbours." Well, in local parlance, "We reach!"

The Congress roundly condemns this action in which we now urge restraint on all sides so that we can remove ourselves from the brink of outright civil unrest.

KIRT SINNETTE

COP political leader