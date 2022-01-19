USA beat Trinidad and Tobago women's hockey team 16-0

In this file photo, members of the TT women hockey team celebrate a goal during their Pan Am Challenge semi-final match against Paraguay in Lima, Peru on October 1, 2021. TT face the US, on Wednesday, in their first match of the 2022 Pan American Cup, in Chile. PHOTO COURTESY PAN AM HOCKEY.

THE TT women’s hockey team suffered a 16-0 thrashing at the hands of the US at the 2022 Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday.

TT conceded eight goals in each half.

Hope Rose was the star for the US scoring a beaver trick with goals in the 8th minute, 26th, 30th and 57th.

Erin Matson and Elizabeth Yeager both scored hat-tricks on the day. Matson converted in the 3rd, 24th and 33rd minute and Yeager found the back of the net in the first, 40th and 46th minute.

Ashley Sessa also got her name on the score sheet with a goal in the fourth minute, followed by another in the 24th.

Sofia Southam (38th), Alia Marshall (54th), Danielle Grega (55th) and Lauren Moyer (59th) scored one goal each to add to the woes of TT.

TT will aim to rebound against Peru in Group B on Friday from 1 pm, TT time. Peru were hammered 14-0 by Canada, on Wednesday.

The TT men’s team will open their account against the US in Group B of the men’s draw, from 1 pm, on Thursday.

The top two teams in the men’s draw will book a place at the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup and in the women’s draw the top three qualify for the 2022 Women’s Hockey World Cup.