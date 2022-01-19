Two held for skimming government senator's credit card

Handcuffs Photo: Pixabay

Two men were arrested and charged after they skimmed a credit card belonging to a government senator earlier this month.

Police said the senator reported tot the Four Roads police station on January 7 that his card had been skimmed and used.

Police from the Western Division Task Force and the Four Roads CID went to houses in Rich Plains, Diego Martin and Maraval last Wednesday, when they arrested two men.

Investigators said they found several items at the homes of both men which they suspect were bought using the skimmed credit card.

The men, 34 and 29, were charged on January 16.

The 34-year-old was charged with 11 counts of larceny and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card and the 29-year-old was charged with two counts of receiving stolen items.

They appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday and were granted bail. They are expected to return to court on February 10.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Thompson and Insp Grant with supervision from acting Cpl Phillip, PCs Joefield, Genty, Roberts and Figueira and WPCs Juman and Harry.