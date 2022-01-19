TSTT, unions set to meet on restructuring

Communication Workers Union (CWU) secretary general Clyde Elder. FILE PHOTO -

PARTIES are to set a date to meet over the proposed restructuring of TSTT, which the main representative union, the Communication Workers Union (CWU), fears is a prelude to more job losses on the heels of 700 workers being retrenched in 2018.

On Monday, a TSTT statement said the company's revenues had fallen by $453 million (or 18 per cent) last year owing to the pandemic and rivalry from newer technologies such as WhatsApp and Zoom, and that this state of affairs was likely to continue into the future.

From 2020-2021 TSTT's revenues fell from $2.49 billion to $2.04 billion, Its after-tax loss lessened from $277 million to $94 million.

The TSTT statement quoted CEO Lisa Agard saying, “Given our current challenges, TSTT considers that it must now urgently restructure to remain competitive.

"Therefore, in keeping with the terms of our collective agreements, the employee representative unions have been invited to discuss the company’s future."

She hoped to meet them "in the coming weeks."

CWU head Clyde Elder had on Monday told Newsday the union would meet TSTT.

On Tuesday, Agard told Newsday no date had yet been set to meet. She said TSTT's unions were the CWU and the Estate Police Association (EPA.)

"They have acknowledged receipt of the invitations."

Elder also told Newsday, "No date has been confirmed as yet."

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales told Newsday, "I am very concerned about any state enterprise whose performance is at a level that can be inimical to the interest of its customers and the general public. I hope the discussions between the union and management result in an agreement to work together in close collaboration to transform the organisation so it can achieve its mandate on behalf of its shareholders and customers."