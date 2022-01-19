Trinidad and Tobago bobsled team returns to Winter Olympics after two decades

Trinidad and Tobago men's bobsleigh team (L-R) Axel Brown, Andre Marcano,Mikel Thomas and Tom Harris. - Photo via TT Olympic Committee

IN 1994, Trinidad and Tobago's Gregory Sun and Curts Harry qualified for the Olympic Winter Games in Lillehammer, Norway. Twenty-eight years later, a TT men’s bobsleigh team returns to the Games, in Beijing, China.

On Wednesday, TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis made the announcement at a virtual press conference.

TT will be represented by a six-member team: four athletes and two officials, Axel Brown (pilot), Andre Marcano (brakeman), Mikel Thomas (alternate), Shakeel John (reserve) and officials Thomas Harris and Lewis Prentice.

They will be joined by chef de mission Lovie Santana and covid19 liaison officer Rheeza Grant.

The 2022 Winter Games will run from February 4-20.

“The bobsled team has met all the qualification criteria for the games. Its efforts required intense and dedicated commitment.

“The TTOC was very pleased, when communicated by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, to have signed off (confirmation participation) and in-fact, we did not delay.

“Acknowledgement (of TT’s acceptance) by the international federation came very quickly,” Lewis said.

Chef de mission Santana said final logistics for the team are being finalised.