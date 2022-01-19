Tobago has 1,064 active covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago now has 1,064 active covid19 cases after 26 new cases emerged overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 222.

In a statement on Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that 31 people are currently hospitalised, one of whom is partially vaccinated. It added four patients were fully vaccinated and 26 were unvaccinated.

The division said 5, 118 people have recovered from the virus.