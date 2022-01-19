Tickets on sale for West Indies-England T20 series

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) announced on Tuesday the opening of the box office at Kensington Oval in Barbados for the first-ever five-match Betway T20 International (T20I) series between West Indies and England.

The highly anticipated series will feature two consecutive weekends of back-to-back matches, starting on Saturday and concluding on January 30.

A CWI media release said, “CWI has been working with the Government of Barbados, the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and Kensington Oval to provide the safest venue possible for fully vaccinated fans.”

The box office will be open from 10 am-6 pm for the duration of the series. Tickets range from US $40-$80 for any of the seated stands, and Caribbean fans are entitled to a 50 per cent discount on all tickets except the Banks Party Stand, so long as they present their local/national ID. Fans can buy a maximum of four tickets per person per day.

A special ticket price of US$75 is available for the Banks Party Stand presented by Power By Four, either through the box office, online ticket service or through Power by Four representatives. Party Stand fans must also present a negative rapid antigen test, administered by one of the Barbados governments approved list of testers/testing locations, taken no more than 48 hours ahead of each match day.

For fans wanting to pay with a credit or debit card, this is only available through CWI’s new ticket service at www.windiescricket.com/tickets. In addition to being able to choose and pay for your seats in advance from anywhere in the world, the service allows fans to save their purchased tickets to their device for ticket scanning at the venue, avoiding the need for queues.

Kensington Oval will not be filled to capacity because of the covid19 pandemic.

“There is limited availability of seats available with a high chance that tickets will be sold out before the day of each game because the venue is operating at 50 per cent capacity as a result of covid19 protocols. Fully vaccinated fans will be able to sit with their family or travel groups, whilst marshals and stewards ensure social distancing between groups of fans.”

Fans are reminded that only those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - the sole or second dose of a recognized COVID-19 vaccine must have been administered more than 14 days before the start for the match - will be allowed into the venues on presentation of their vaccination documentation. Fans must also wear face masks at all times other than when eating and drinking.

CWI commercial director Dominic Warne said, “We are excited to open the box office today (Tuesday) for this historic Betway T20I series. A huge collaborative effort has allowed for fully vaccinated fans to see these five matches in a safe environment.

“We encourage all fans to carefully follow the covid19 protocols at the venue to enjoy thrilling T20I cricket between two exciting teams.”

The new ticket service will also offer advance ticketing access for every West Indies home fixture, delivering tickets direct to mobile devices for presentation on mobile screens for entry into the stadium. Alternatively, fans can print out their tickets at home to bring to the game.

Every fan can receive special match day incentives and promotions through their ticket accounts.

MATCH SCHEDULE (All matches start at 4 pm TT time)

Saturday: 1st T20, Sunday: 2nd T20, January 26: 3rd T20, January 29: 4th T20, January 30: 5th T20