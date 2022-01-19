Tear-gas police did no wrong

Police prepare to fire tear gas at the Queen's Park Savannah. Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: I have noted with interest, several people including a former head of the TTPS, taking to social media to condemn the police for their use of tear gas during the "Push Back" protest at the Queen's Park Savannah last Sunday.

I for one, want to publicly thank the officers for doing their job and ensuring that law and order was maintained and the country's peace and democracy was not threatened.

I also find the objections by these bleeding hearts to be very hypocritical especially since they are the ones who will rant and rave online whenever the police are alleged to have fallen short (allowed the bandit to escape) or over-extended themselves (extra-judicial killings), in the execution of their duties.

If what Newsday journalist Ms Rhianna McKenzie reported on the events at the Savannah are true – and I have every confidence her report was accurate – then the police acted properly and within their legal remit when they used tear gas.

According to Ms McKenzie's report, police officers verbally engaged the protesters and their leaders when the march began. The protesters were told there was no legal permission given by the police commissioner and that they had to disperse.

She further reported that many of the protesters left after being warned by the police.

However, lo and behold, some time later, the protesters gathered once more and were again warned by police to cease and desist. The officers' entreaties were ignored. What followed next was widely reported so I don't need to go into specifics.

What I want to say is that the police gave ample warning and notice to the protesters that their actions were unauthorised and then they acted accordingly when their warnings were ignored.

To the bleeding hearts, I ask, what would you have done differently were you the police on Sunday?

There is an oft-repeated argument that people have a right to protest. True, but this must be done within the context of the law.

The law exists to ensure equity, safety and the guarantee of our rights and freedoms. Yes, you have a right to protest, but you also have a right and a responsibility to do so in a manner that is not injurious or a threat to the wider society.

A march by hundreds, many without masks and with no physical distancing, is a threat to the nation's health and safety given the pandemic.

If these bleeding hearts feel so strongly that the police overstepped their legal remit on Sunday, then they ought to put their money where their big mouths are by dipping into their pockets to retain lawyers and file lawsuits on behalf of the protesters. Don't just talk the talk, walk the walk.

From where I sit and after what I read in the Newsday, it is my unpaid and unsolicited view that the police acted well within their remit and that their actions ensured that the rule of law was maintained.

STEPHON LOCH

San Fernando