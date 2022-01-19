St Helena Community Library reopens

Nalis announced the reopening of its St Helena Community Library to members of the public from January 10.

Residents of St Helena and environs can once again access free internet, computer, and photo-copying services, books, DVDs, magazines and a host of other educational and entertaining services at the library located at Mohepat Trace, Nalis said in a media release.

Like other libraries in the Nalis network, the St Helena Community Library will play its part in improving literacy levels, influencing national development, bridging the digital divide and providing a safe space for all, while adhering to the health regulations in place.

The library opens from 8.30 am-5 pm Monday to Friday and 9 am-1 pm on Saturday.

For more info: 669-8697, 624-4466 ext 2323 or e-mail ask@nalis.gov.tt.