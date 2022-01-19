Speak out on covid19 experiences

THE EDITOR: I encourage all those who suffered any adverse effects from the covid19 vaccines to be brave and bold and speak openly on this issue.

At the same time, I also want to encourage covid survivors to openly share their experiences as to the horror stories they have witnessed or experienced while warded at our nation’s hospitals.

A lot of nonsense has been going on and is constantly being swept under the proverbial carpet when it comes to operations in the health sector, especially the parallel health care system, and it is high time people know exactly what has been taking place.

Recently, I heard a woman who claimed to be a nurse, giving details on a radio station on the many people who have been dying in our hospitals. The 14-minute clip in which she shared her experiences as a frontline health worker, was nothing short of horrific.

It is an indisputable fact that in little Trinidad and Tobago, with a paltry 1.4 million population, our covid death rate ranks among the highest in the world and people have a right to know what is happening.

Is any counselling being provided to the families who would have endured covid deaths?

Also, will the Government provide a detailed report to the Hindu community as to why open-pyre cremations were banned for almost two years without any empirical evidence (such as from the WHO) that such cremations are inimical to a country's covid19-prevention plan?

Now that the ban has been lifted, I hope the Hindu community and its leaders make it their business, make it their duty to demand answers from the Attorney General and the Chief Medical Officer or, in the face of silence, initiate legal action for what could be deemed a discriminatory practise disguised as a covid19 public health regulation.

It is time for all to know what is really going on regarding covid deaths and/or its adverse effects. The days for cover-ups are long over and the full truth must be revealed.

Finally, I still await word from the Prime Minister or the AG on whether or not the Government will accept liability for covid deaths or sickness, as they continue to push this idea of full vaccination in the public service.

I wish everyone remain safe and live long, healthy lives despite this pandemic.

JEANIE ALI

via e-mail