South Oropouche girl, 16, missing

-

Police are calling on the public to help find a 16-year-old South Oropouche girl.

Ila Leiber, of Partap Street, was last seen on Thursday, a police release said on Tuesday. They did not give further information.

The police are calling on anyone with information about her whereabouts to call San Fernando police at 652-2858.

People can also call the police at 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS, or contact any police station. People can report it via the TTPS App.