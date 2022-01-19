Protesters dispersed after police warning outside Parliament

Opposition MP for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh, alongside opposition colleagues, respond to police officers after they request for protestors leave the area. Protestors lined the fence opposite the Red House, holding placards stating their concerns over crime, the performance of national security minister and the police in their constituency of Couva South. They were supported by Opposition MPs Rudranath Indarsingh, Khadijah Ameen, Saddam Hosein and Dr Roodal Moonilal. Photo by Roger Jacob

An almost hour-long demonstration outside the Red House on Wednesday afternoon ended with a warning from police as protesters were told to leave, as the gathering was unauthorised.

A group of about 20 Couva residents began gathering outside Woodford Square, near Parliament's main entrance on Abercromby Street, at around 12.30 pm, to highlight rising crime in their area.

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh met with some of the demonstrators and expressed support for them while speaking with police officers who monitored the gathering.

Speaking with Newsday, Indarsingh said he wanted to support the residents by standing with them and also wanted to assure police that the public health regulations were being observed by the protesters.

He said several meetings were held with police in the community, but residents did not feel any safer and felt their concerns were being ignored by the authorities, referring to a series of home invasions and shootings last week.

"Over the last month or so there has been an escalation in robberies, car jackings and shootings in communities like Basta Hall, California and McBean, and they decided to gather outside Parliament because they are fed up of crime.

"Crime continues to be an issue affecting ordinary people in this country. In fact there is already 30 or so murders for the month of January and we are very concerned about the failure of the National Security Minister, who has not gotten crime under control."

About 15 minutes after they began their protest, police from the Port of Spain Division led by acting Sgt Guerra told the protesters to stop the protest and disperse.

Police later spoke with Indarsingh,who agreed with them and encouraged the protesters to put down their placards and leave.

But shortly after the protesters walked away, they returned to Abercromby Street with St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen. She spoke with Sgt Guerra, who said the protesters were not allowed to walk away with the placards, but advised them to have the bus which brought them to the Red House meet them where they stood.

After a brief exchange with the police, the protesters agreed to wait inside Woodford Square with their signs for the bus to come and pick them up.