Presentation College awards outstanding departments

Presentation College, San Fernando, has named its information and communications technology (ICT) department, and security department, as departments of the year for the academic year 2020/2021.

Principal Dexter Mitchell recognised the departments in a ceremony at the school on January 12.

Though schools were physically closed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Mitchell said the school’s security secured and maintained the school’s compound while the ICT department ensured a smooth transition to online learning.

He told Newsday, “We decided to honour those members of staff who went way beyond the call of duty during the pandemic.

“While everybody was off compound, they (the security department) were here 24/7 and they went way beyond the call of duty.

“They accepted messages, mails and they even took it upon themselves to maintain the physical compound in terms of cleaning at no extra cost to us.”

Efforts by the ICT department included training students and teachers on how to operate online learning and teaching systems.

Information Technology teacher, and dean, Terrence John was awarded teacher of the year.

Mitchell raved, “He (John) would have led the ICT department and led the initiative in terms of training staff who could have called on him at any hour of the day or night.

“He really facilitated even me as principal who was struggling with the technology.

“He also did formal training with teachers across the country and in the Caribbean.”

Teacher Vidya Sookdeo was recognised for helping students with their social welfare needs.

Catholic Education Board of Management (CEBM) CEO Sharon Mangroo attended the ceremony and applauded the school’s ICT department for its efforts to help students and teachers navigate online learning.

She also highlighted the department assisted other schools that were managed and not managed by the CEBM.

Mangroo said, “This school from the outset of the pandemic has been very supportive and have demonstrated the value of Catholic education.

“One of the main value is service to others…these staff members have not only served the school community but have gone beyond that.”