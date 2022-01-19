Olympic legend Fraser-Pryce at sports ministry forum

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce -

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be one of two Jamaica guest speakers at the Ministry of Sport's community development partnership forum. The virtual conference takes place on January 25 and 26.

Fraser-Pryce is one of the most decorated sprinters of all time and a nine-time World Championship gold medallist.

Also to be featured is reigning Olympic 110m men's hurdles champion Hansle Parchment.

The ministry said Fraser-Pryce will explore how sport created an avenue for personal growth and change in the fabric of her community. Parchment will speak on the challenges and opportunities of elite athletes in sport for development.

The ministry invited people to register for the forum at here.

Registration closes on Thursday at 4pm.