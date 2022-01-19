Minister gets update on covid19 funerals from mayors, regional corporations

Minister of Rural Development Kazim Hosein -

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein received an update from the heads of the 14 municipal corporations on their concerns over burial and cremations for covid19 bodies.

A similar meeting was held last Thursday with officials from the municipal corporations over issues of burials and cremations particularly the services of people who died from the virus.

A media release from the ministry reported that Hosein held another meeting with officials on Tuesday.

While officials reported that there were no issues in relation to burials as capacities at most cemeteries were manageable, concerns were raised over open-pyre cremations as many people attend the ritual.

During the meeting, chairpersons from the Tunapuna/ Piarco, Couva/ Tabaquite/Talparo, Mayaro/ Rio Claro and the Siparia regional corporations listed the number of open-pyres and procedures in place to deal with increasing covid19 fatalities.

Hosein urged the heads of different municipal corporations to set up a hotline number to improve the ease of access to the public in managing the use of these sites.

"When a loved one dies, there is so much emotion and if we can help citizens to ease the burden then I truly believe this is a good avenue to do so. We are the direct link between the people and the services offered so let us do our part to assist in these difficult times."

Hosein also thanked the officials for their work in facilitating the opening of the cremation sites and admitted while there may be a surge in requests in some areas, it was important to approach the issue with care through an "all-of-corporations" approach.

Ministry officials also expressed their intention to continue working with different stakeholders including the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) legal adviser Dinesh Rambally to clear the backlog of cremations.

According to the Municipal Corporations Act No. 21 of 1990, the corporations are responsible for the maintenance and management of all public burial grounds and crematoria vested within their municipality.

The meeting was also attended by the permanent secretary and deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government.