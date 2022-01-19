GraceKennedy donates devices to Mother’s Union Home

Give a child an education and you give a gift for life. This was the thinking underpinning GraceKennedy (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd’s support for the children of Mother’s Union Home in Marabella.

The recent handover of laptops and headsets, for the new school year, provides much-needed tools for bridging the digital gap and maximising online education, a media release said.

Founded in 2001, Mother’s Union Home currently accommodates ten children, ages one-14 years. It is partially funded by the local arm of the Anglican Church along with government subventions. Children are assigned to the home in conjunction with the Children’s Authority of TT, the release said.

Donald Edwards, country manager of GraceKennedy Money Services (TT) Ltd said in the release, “With the challenges brought on by the pandemic, particularly for students who cannot attend in-person classes, it was important to ensure that these kids have the devices needed for virtual classes.

“In this new normal of accelerated digital learning, not only must we ensure that no child is left behind, we also have a responsibility to help them excel, regardless of circumstances.”

The laptop donation is the latest in a series of initiatives by GKTT aimed at improving the welfare of citizens and building stronger communities across TT, the release said.