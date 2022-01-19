Family of Triston Ramlochan happy with public response

Triston Ramlochan, on the left, in healthier times. On the right, Ramlochan warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EMWSC). His mother Natalie Joseph is appealing to the public for help in raising funds for his medical expenses. -

The parents of 13-year-old Triston Ramlochan are happy with the public response to their call for support.

Triston will celebrate his 14th birthday on February 7, and his family is hoping to give him the gift of a healthy life.

He was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2017, when he was eight.

Three years ago, the family thought Triston had beaten the disease and gone into remission, but it has since returned and he needs treatment overseas.

His treatment ended in 2020, but in a letter on January 13, his doctors at at the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) said Triston’s leukaemia was still present and he would need immunotherapy followed by a stem-cell transplant or cellular therapy to survive. Neither is available in TT.

Triston was readmitted to hospital in November 2021. Doctors told his mother Natalie Joseph they did not think chemotherapy would be enough to put him into remission again. They recommended immunotherapy and a transplant or cellular therapy. He remains warded at the hospital.

Speaking with the Newsday, Triston's father Ramdeo Ramlochan said since an article was published in Wednesday's Newsday, there has been a tremendous outpouring of public support.

"So far more than ten people have contacted us to make donations or to assist in the collection of donations."

Asked if the family has made any progress with planning for Triston's treatment, he said they are yet to book flights, as they need to decide on which hospital Triston will go to. "We will only be able to make a decision or book flights when we get a figure from the hospitals. So for now we are just collecting and scraping up what money we can so when the time comes we can move swiftly."

The family has applied to the Children's Life Fund, as despite their best efforts they are unable to raise enough funds for Triston's medical expenses.

The Just Because Foundation – an NGO that assists families whose children are fighting cancer – has been working with him since his initial diagnosis in 2017. One of its founders, Chevaughn Joseph (no relation), also confirmed that Triston’s family had applied to the Children’s Life Fund and is awaiting approval.

Chevaughn Joseph said Triston’s situation was urgent because of his current condition.

Anyone wishing to contribute can contact the family at 362-9915 or 741-7627. People can also visit the FundMe TnT page or deposit to Republic Bank account 440111831732.