Deyalsingh: 121 people reported to police for breaching quarantine orders

Terrence Deyalsingh.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said 121 people have breached their covid19 quarantine orders and the requisite action has been taken against them by the police service.

Deyalsingh was responding to questions from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on Tuesday. Mark asked whether the Health Ministry had received reports of covid19-positive people who were supposed to be in self-isolation being in supermarkets and other public spaces.

“As of January 17, 2022, 121 people have breached their quarantine orders and the requisite action taken by the police service,” Deyalsingh said.

“Regulation 11 provides: where a person is covid19-positive and has been issued a quarantine order to quarantine at their home and they breach the order, they are liable on summary conviction to a fine of $250,000 and imprisonment for six months.”

Mark asked what monitoring systems had been put in place for patients who had been ordered to home quarantine.

Deyalsingh responded that the ministry had implemented and enforced self-quarantine measures to mitigate and reduce the transmission of covid19 to other members of the household, as per World Health Organization guidelines.

“The ministry implemented a telemedicine strategy, where 150 medical officers were trained and deployed to the CMOH (County Medical Officer of Health) offices to: conduct contact tracing of covid19-positive patients; track and monitor covid19-positive patients and provide ongoing medical advice towards their recovery; and, track and monitor covid19-positive patients that were supplied with pulse oximeters, to manage, record and report to these officers the status of their oxygen levels.

“If patients exhibit readings of oxygen levels below the required level, and/or is continuously showing symptoms and the severity of illness worsens, arrangements are made for the immediate transfer of care to the Couva, Caura, or Augustus Long hospitals or any of the other facilities.”

He said the officers also ensured adherence to the quarantine measures in collaboration with the police, including signing of quarantine orders. He reminded that if people cannot isolate at home, they are offered the opportunity, free of charge, in one of the state quarantine facilities.

Deyalsingh said information was shared with patients in home isolation on how they could treat their symptoms.

“This information is shared on an individual basis depending on the clinical manifestations of the patient. It’s not one size fits all, it depends on comorbidities, age, the oxygen levels of the patients, all of that is taken into consideration in the telemedicine protocols.”