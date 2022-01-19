Best of luck to Soca Warriors

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the 21-man squad and reserves selected by Angus Eve for the international friendly against Bolivia on January 21.

Unfortunately, as this match is not in FIFA’s window, senior national players such as Aubrey David, Levi Garcia, Judah Garcia, regular captain Khaleem Hyland, and Marcus Joseph, to name a few, are not available for selection owing to club commitments.

By extension, best wishes and speedy recovery to Kevin Molino, who would have been an automatic pick in attacking midfield.

Among the experienced players like Marvin “ Marvelous” Phillip, Radanfah Abu Bakr, and Alvin Jones, I am very excited to see youngsters like Molik Khan and Jean-Paul Rochard who have impressed in the SSFL pre-pandemic and at club level.

Let this be an opportunity for fringe players to showcase their talent on the world stage and make their country proud. It is also very pleasing that the gaffer has so many selection headaches given the talent, depth and squad variety.

Of course, it’s a friendly match, but the competitive adrenaline will flow, and they must treat it as a World Cup Final. Full support for Angus Eve, and his auxiliary staff. I am still buzzing over the new BOL kit that I bought from Fan Club in Trincity Mall, and I can’t wait to take off the tag.

On the offence, remember fellas, pass and move. Exploit gaps and let the football do the running. With the ball, use the width of the pitch and raise your head for an assist. On the defence, two banks of four – sit deep, press high, close the opposition players down, keep your hands to yourself, and no rash challenges.

Lastly, if taking a shot, keep your head over the ball and put your laces through it!

Trinbagonians, we are calling on Robert Hadad and the normalisation committee to provide salaries, financial support, and compliance with contracts in abundance to the national selection and staff. Soca Warriors, you have our loyal support, and wish you guys safe travel to Bolivia and return to Trinidad and Tobago. Soca Warriors to the world!

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail