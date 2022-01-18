UNC blames PM for using tear gas against protesters

GASSED: Tear gas canisters fired by riot police at protesters at the Queen's Park Savannah on Sunday afternoon. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

The UNC and the COP have criticised the Prime Minister and the police for using tear gas to disperse protesters at the Queen's Park Savannah on Sunday.

St Clair police and officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch fired tear gas at the protesters during the Push Back gathering.

Police said 12 people were arrested but later released.

On Monday Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar condemned the use of tear gas against citizens who were “peacefully singing hymns and praying” and blamed Dr Rowley for the police’s response.

In a media release, said Sunday’s events demonstrate that Rowley “has crossed the line into dictatorship territory,” and asserted that tear gas “has not been used in this country since 1975, during the peaceful religious March for Bread, Peace and Justice, which turned into Bloody Tuesday after violent police suppression by the PNM.”

However, tear gas was used against protesters on July 1, 2020 when they approached Woodford Square after the triple police killing of Joel Jacob, Israel Clinton and Noel Diamond in Morvant.

For its part, the COP in a media release referred to earlier concerns over the rights of citizens to express themselves.

They also accused the government of using heavy-handed tactics against peaceful demonstrators, but also urged restraint on all sides.