TTRNA head: Majority of nurses pro-vaxx

President of the TT Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart leads protesting nurses outside the Scarborough General Hospital in 2020. FILE PHOTO -

President of the TT Registered Nurses’ Association (TTRNA) Idi Stuart says there is no need for the Government to implement a quasi-safe zone in the health sector as the majority of nurses are pro-vaccination.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister announced that the deadline date for vaccinations within the public sector has been extended by one month to February 17.

Initially, the Government had said all unvaccinated public servants should have at least received their first jab by January 17 or be furloughed.Dr Rowley said the deadline was extended in the context of proposals the Government received from the Joint Trade Union Movement, chambers of commerce, religious bodies and other stakeholders.

He added Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi was also finalising legislation to regulate the vaccination policy for public-sector workers.

In an interview on Tobago Channel 5’s Rise and Shine programme, Stuart said health care workers, including nurses and midwives, should not be furloughed in the midst of the pandemic.

“If Government goes ahead with this mandatory vaccination, the association, understandably, cannot allow unnecessary deaths within the health care system and therefore, if we see that the Government is going ahead and looking to furlough any nurses and midwives during this critical period, then the association must be obligated to stand up and do something about it,” he said.

Stuart recalled Chief Secretary Farley Augustine had said the THA was not looking to furlough any health care worker at this time.

“It is unthinkable. It is irrational. It is unreasonable. We would hope that logic transcends to central government because it is unworkable.”

Claiming the majority of nurses and midwives are pro-vaccination, Stuart estimates that only about two per cent of them are firmly against it.

“Vaccinations within the nursing and midwifery personnel is one of the highest within the public sector. It is in the high 60s by now, so nurses and midwives are not opposed to vaccines.”

He believes the other 30 per cent are adopting a wait-and-see approach.