Trinidad and Tobago Under-18 3x3 basketball team seeks new coach

Trinidad and Tobago 3x3 basketballers L-R Mikhail Phillips, Ahkeel Boyd, Jael Lewis and Ahkeem Boyd. - Courtesy NBFTT

THE NATIONAL Basketball Federation of Trinidad and Tobago (NBFTT) is seeking to hire a new coach for the TT Under-18 3x3 team which will compete at the International Basketball Federation World Cup in August.

This is the NBFTT’s first-ever berth at a Basketball World Cup and a new coach is being sought out to manage the team’s preparation ahead of the meet which jumps off in Debrecen, Hungary.

A statement issued by the local association on Saturday said the “federation has set an aggressive target to complete the assessment of potential candidates by early February and have on-court activities begin soon after.”

National 3x3 co-ordinator Arnold Thomas, views TT’s qualification as a collective reward, given the obstacles faced and sacrifices made by both the players and administrators.

He said, “We established the objective of qualifying for the World Cup, and the group committed itself to the task despite the challenges.

“The players and administrators are extremely proud of getting TT to its first World Cup, and everyone is eager for preparation for the tournament to get started.”

Interested applicants can send their application letter and resumes to “Attn: Rachel Dick – Secretary” at nbfttgensec@gmail.com by January 26. Short-listed applicants will be contacted.