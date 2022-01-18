Trinidad and Tobago face US to start Pan Am Cup hockey campaign

In this file photo, members of the TT women hockey team celebrate a goal during their Pan Am Challenge semi-final match against Paraguay in Lima, Peru on October 1, 2021. TT face the US, on Wednesday, in their first match of the 2022 Pan American Cup, in Chile. - PHOTO COURTESY PAN AM HOCKEY.

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago women hockey team will start their campaign in the 2022 Pan American Cup on Wednesday when they face the United States at Santiago, Chile from 3.15 pm (TT time).

Both TT and the US are in Pool B, along with Canada and Peru. Pool A features only three teams – hosts Chile, defending champions Argentina and Uruguay; Mexico opted out of the competition.

Also on Wednesday’s schedule will be the opening fixture between Canada and Peru, at 1 pm, while Argentina will face Uruguay at 5.30 pm.

The Anthony Marcano-coached TT squad will meet Peru on Friday and Canada on Sunday.

This competition, which runs until January 29, will qualify three teams (the finalists and the third-placed team) to the 2022 Women’s Hockey World Cup, which will be held jointly in Spain and the Netherlands from July 1-17.

The TT men’s hockey team, under the guidance of Darren Cowie, will make their entry into the Men’s Pan American Cup, in Santiago, on Thursday.

The TT team will oppose the US from 1 pm in a Pool B fixture, following the opening fixture between Canada and Mexico from 10.45 am. There will be a pair of Pool A matches on Thursday – Argentina versus Brazil from 3.15 pm and hosts Chile against Peru from 5.30 pm.

The TT men will square off against Mexico on Saturday and Canada on Thursday – both games will flick off at 10.45 am.

The Men’s Pan Am Cup will end on January 30, with the finalists booking tickets to the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup in India.

TT teams –

Women –

Playing squad: Shania De Freitas, Avion Ashton, Amanda George, Anya Sealy, Tamia Roach, Saarah Olton, Samantha Olton, Kaitlyn Olton, Felicia King, Kimberly Young, Gabrielle Thompson, Zene Henry, Brittney Hingh, Mia Otero, Arresia Sandy, Talia Seale, Naomi Sampson, Shania Gajadhar.

Travelling reserves: Nicole Whiteman, Sarah Sampson.

Technical staff: Anthony Marcano (coach), Ellis Chance (assistant coach), Jennifer Lander (manager), Teresa Lezama (assistant manager/videographer), Dennora George (masseuse), Kevin Mc Intyre (physiotherapist).

Men –

Playing squad: Akim Toussaint, Andrey Rocke, Malcolm Baptiste, Aidan De Gannes, Lyndell Byer, Jordan Reynos, Mickell Pierre, Jordan Vieira, Tariq Marcano, Teague Marcano, Shaquille Daniel, Joel Daniel, Ghardel Elcock, Ethan Reynos, Caleb Guissepi, Jovan Wren, Daniel Byer, Tarell Singh.

Travelling reserves: Roshane Hamilton, Jacques Poon-Lewis.

Technical staff: Darren Cowie (coach), Dwain Quan Chan (assistant coach), Raphael Govia (assistant coach), Roger Gomes (manager), Derick Ashby (masseuse), Kevin Mc Intyre (physiotherapist).