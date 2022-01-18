Tobago's covid19 death toll now 222

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll is now 222 after an unvaccinated individual died of complications associated with the virus overnight.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported Tobago has 37 new covid19 cases and 1,110 active cases.

The division said 32 patients are currently hospitalised, one of whom is partially vaccinated. Five are fully vaccinated and 25 unvaccinated. There are 5,046 recovered patients.