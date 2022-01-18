Tobago welcomes PM's five-member health care probe

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection has welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to appoint a five-member medical team to examine the level of care in the healthcare system, including covid19 deaths.

Speaking during a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s last Saturday, the Prime Minister said the committee, which will be chaired by Prof Terence Seemungal, dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at UWI, is expected to investigate the factors contributing to clinical outcomes of covid19 patients in Trinidad and Tobago. It will report to the government in a week.

Speaking during the Wake-up Tobago morning programme on Radio Tambrin on Tuesday, BYisrael said she had no opposition.

“This is something that we should have been doing continually. We should have had people looking actively at what we’ve been doing to figure out what has worked and what has not worked. It is something that I welcome.

"I am not sure that they’ll be able to find the answers in a week, depending on the approach that they use, but it’s a move that I welcome. I would have no opposition whatsoever to them doing it, unless of course, it happens in a way that causes such pushback that it then makes my life a little bit difficult. That I would have an issue with.”