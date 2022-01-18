Taxi Drivers Association working on new rideshare app

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers Network Adrian Acosta and Assistant Secretary David Mack have a conversation about the new Highway regulations along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, via Freeport, Caroni and Chase Village at Library Corner, San Fernado. - Photo by Auanma Kinsale

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers Association Adrian Acosta has said the association will soon launch a new rideshare app.

He made the announcement while speaking to the media on Tuesday on High Street, San Fernando.

Acosta said, “We did launch a security feature (for our drivers) a few months ago, and at later date we would also be launching our rideshare app...only legitimate taxis will be on that app.”

In development over the past six months, Acosta said the app is being created in collaboration with a local ride company. Several aspects, including the app’s name, are still in development.

Asked if the registered taxi drivers on the app will only cater to commuters after hours, Acosta said the app’s services will be available at any time.

“You will be able to use it at any time and we will be carrying you anywhere…even on the moon and all.”