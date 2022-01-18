Simmons not worried over position as West Indies coach

PHIL Simmons is not worried over his position as coach of the West Indies cricket team, despite poor results in the white-ball formats (One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals) for the past five months.

The West Indies lost the four-match T20 series at home to Pakistan 1-0, which was followed by a disappointing title defence at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The Caribbean side were whitewashed 3-0 away to Pakistan in their T20 series and last week were beaten 2-1 at home to Ireland in a three-game ODI series.

During a zoom media conference on Tuesday, Simmons said, “If I start worrying about my job, then I have problems.”

“I am worrying about the success of the team, I am worrying about how we get players to play their roles and the team to be playing their roles, if the team is to be successful. That’s all I’m concerned about,” he added.

“You’re always under pressure as a coach (or part of a coaching staff) when the team is not doing well, in any sport you play, and when the team is doing well, the coaches are forgotten. That’s the nature of the job.”

The West Indies will begin a five-game T20 series against England, in Barbados, on Saturday.